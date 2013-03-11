8 Residents Homeless after House Fire Near Foothill School

A house fire early Monday displaced eight residents near Foothill Elementary School east of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

No one was injured in the fire, which was reported about 4 a.m. at a two-story residence in the 700 block of Ribera Drive, said Capt. David Sadecki, a department spokesman. The house is in an unincorporated area of the county off Cathedral Oaks Road.

Six fire engines, an air/light unit, and a ladder truck responding to the scene found heavy flames erupting from the garage area at the front of the house, Sadecki said.

Although the fire quickly spread to the second floor, crews had the blaze knocked down 50 minutes later, he said.

Sadecki said the American Red Cross Santa Barbara County will assist the eight displaced residents.

The Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol provided traffic control in the neighborhood during the blaze, and an American Medical Response ambulance was on stand by at the scene.

Crews will remain on scene throughout the morning overhauling the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Sadecki said the home did not have working smoke detectors.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .