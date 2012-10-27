Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:07 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Isla Vista Halloween Nets 85 Arrests on First Night

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 27, 2012 | 12:21 p.m.

There were 85 people arrested during the first night of Isla Vista’s pre-Halloween weekend celebration, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Another 56 people were cited Friday night and early Saturday for various offenses, many of them alcohol-related, said Sgt. Mark Williams, a department spokesman.

At least 18 people were transported to local hospitals for treatment, Williams said.

The streets of Isla Vista, adjacent to UCSB, become packed with costumed revelers — mainly college- and high school-age young people — on the weekend prior to Halloween.

The community-wide party, which draws thousands of outsiders from throughout California, presents an expensive annual challenge for law-enforcement and public-safety personnel.

The Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team provided some two dozen volunteers Friday night to respond to medical emergencies in the most congested areas — such as along bluff-top Del Playa Drive, Williams said.

Patients were transported to a triage tent, and those requiring further treatment were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to local emergency rooms, Williams said.

Law-Enforcement personnel from Santa Barbara, Goleta and Lompoc assisted in “DUI saturation patrols” of the Goleta area Friday night under the Avoid the 12 program, Williams said. The effort was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 