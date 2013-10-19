Alternating Closures Planned for Lobero Garage so City Can Repair Flooring of Top Two Levels

Beginning Oct. 28, partial shutdowns are scheduled to shore up traffic coating, sealing and caulking at the public parking structure

Visitors to downtown Santa Barbara may find fewer parking spots over the next few weeks as the city closes down sections of the public parking garage behind the Lobero Theatre for repairs.

The three-story garage, officially called Lot 9, is located at 921 Anacapa St. behind the Lobero. It's also accessible from the first block of West Canon Perdido behind Marshalls.

City parking superintendent Victor Garza said the coating on the midlevel floor over the Fiesta 5 Theatre is "looking like it's starting to deteriorate." Rather than wait, he said, city crews are opting to do the work now before the winter rainy season moves in.

They'll be repairing and replacing the existing traffic coating on the second floor of the garage. The work will seal and preserve the integrity of the concrete roof slab and prevent rainwater from leaking into the commercial businesses below.

The structure's caulking on the top floor will also be repaired.

Only two years ago, the city shut down the garage's top two floors to reinforce concrete beams for seismic stability.

Garza said the timing for the latest project is good because the Lobero is closed for renovations until the end of the year and the Fiesta 5 Theatre is also scheduled to undergo renovations soon.

During the repairs, he said, one level will always be open for parking. The ground-floor private parking lot will remain open throughout the project.

The midlevel floor will be closed first, taking about 109 spaces with it, and then will be reopened as the 122-space top floor is shut for repairs.

The project is scheduled to start Oct. 28 and last for several weeks.

"The goal is to end well before Thanksgiving," Garza said. "There's no way we'd let the construction go into the holidays."

Meanwhile, he said, there's plenty of parking a block away at city Lot 2, "which has hundreds of spots during the daytime" on West Canon Perdido across from Paseo Nuevo.

The city will be putting up signage at the entrance of Lot 9 to advise people of the closures, as well as reaching out to nearby businesses.

During construction, public access will remain open to the garage stairwells and elevators, adjacent paseos and surrounding businesses.

