Santa Barbara Man Arrested in Commercial-Burglary Case

A 50-year-old Santa Barbara man is facing felony commercial-burglary charges stemming from a break-in at a local business earlier this month, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Jeffrey Allen Wojciechowski was arrested Friday and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $20,000.

Wojciechowski is suspected of breaking into Eco Friendly Cleaners, 127 W. Canon Perdido St., on the morning of Nov. 8, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Investigators determined that someone had forced open a rear door to the business during the night, broke into one of two cash registers inside, and stole some $85 in cash, Harwood said.

The break-in was caught on surveillance videos from two businesses, Harwood said, and detectives recognized the suspect as Wojciechowski.

At about 12:15 p.m. Friday, officers on patrol saw Wojciechowski on the 600 block of State Street and took him into custody, Harwood said.

Wojciechowski. was being held without bail for a probation violation, Harwood said.

