Monday, April 9 , 2018, 11:26 am | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Local News

5,000 Runners Hit Their Stride for Santa Barbara International Marathon, Half-Marathon

Racers of all ages participate in fourth annual Select Staffing contests on Veterans Day weekend

By Nikki Chan, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | November 10, 2012 | 3:25 p.m.

Clear skies and a gusty wind marked conditions for the fourth annual Select Staffing Santa Barbara International Marathon and Half-Marathon. There were 6,400 registrants for both the half- and full-marathon events.

Gerard Abraham of Los Gatos competed in the half-marathon for his first time at the Santa Barbara event. Abraham, who went through three months of training in preparation for the race, said he was drawn to run in Santa Barbara as his son is a senior at UC Santa Barbara.

“It was really great,” Abraham said of his experience.

Numerous families lined the finish area of the racetrack that coveredSanta Barbara City College’s West and East Campus lower parking lots. Local and out-of-town residents alike gathered as runners neared the end of the course.

Teresa, who declined to state her last name, and her husband drove up from Monterey Park to cheer on their two nephews, from Los Angeles and Kentucky. Both men had planned to run in the New York marathon, but went to Santa Barbara instead after the New York race was canceled because of Hurricane Sandy. Teresa and her husband eagerly awaited their nephews’ arrival into the last stretch of the race.

“This is great; it’s very organized,” she said of the event.

A brilliant sun and views of the Santa Barbara coastline welcomed runners to the finish line.

In a tribute to Veterans Day, American flags decked the trail of the last mile of the marathon, which stretched from Shoreline Park to SBCC’s La Playa Stadium. Army members cheered on runners alongside families.

Click here for a related article and complete race results from Noozhawk’s partner, Presidio Sports.

Noozhawk intern Nikki Chan can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The Select Staffing Santa Barbara International Half-Marathon gets under way Saturday. (Angela Miller-Bevan / Noozhawk photo)
The Select Staffing Santa Barbara International Half-Marathon gets under way Saturday. (Angela Miller-Bevan / Noozhawk photo)

A half-marathon runner picks up a passenger for the last leg of the race. (Garrett Geyer / Noozhawk photo)
A half-marathon runner picks up a passenger for the last leg of the race. (Garrett Geyer / Noozhawk photo)

The football field at SBCC's La Playa Stadium is packed with competitors and supporters during the Select Staffing Santa Barbara International Marathon and Half-Marathon. (Garrett Geyer / Noozhawk photo)
The football field at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium is packed with competitors and supporters during the Select Staffing Santa Barbara International Marathon and Half-Marathon. (Garrett Geyer / Noozhawk photo)

An Air Force Color Guard flanks para-athlete Eric Edmonds at the start of Saturday's Select Staffing Santa Barbara International Marathon. Combat veterans studying at Brooks Institute in Santa Barbara fanned out around the South Coast on Veterans Day weekend to photograph their brothers and sisters in arms as a way to honor the United States' military traditions. Photographer Danny Postawa is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War who served two tours of duty between 2007 and 2009. (Danny Postawa photo / lispystudios.com)
An Air Force Color Guard flanks para-athlete Eric Edmonds at the start of Saturday’s Select Staffing Santa Barbara International Marathon. Combat veterans studying at Brooks Institute in Santa Barbara fanned out around the South Coast on Veterans Day weekend to photograph their brothers and sisters in arms as a way to honor the United States’ military traditions. Click here to view more photos. Photographer Danny Postawa is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War who served two tours of duty between 2007 and 2009. (Danny Postawa photo / lispystudios.com)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 