Spirited Crowd Sings In the Holidays with Annual Milpas Christmas Tree Lighting Festivities

5th annual event hosted by Community Neighborhood Alliance is a fundraiser for Santa Barbara High School Madrigal Singers

The fifth annual Milpas Christmas Tree Lighting kicked off the holiday season Sunday evening on Santa Barbara’s Eastside.

A festive crowd turned out for the tree lighting, which took place in front of Trader Joe’s and Rite Aid on Milpas Street.

Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Catherine Moralez, co-founder of the event, served as grand marshals.

The event was a fundraiser for the Santa Barbara High School Madrigal Singers.

Food was served by neighborhood restaurants, while entertainment was provided by the Madrigal Singers; Dave Gonzales, the “Singing Sergeant,” and Lencho and The Martinez Brothers Band.

The event was hosted by the Community Neighborhood Alliance.

