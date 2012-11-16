Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:19 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Woman Hurt in Rollover Wreck on Highway 101

Accident near Milpas Street onramp backs up traffic; slick conditions blamed

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 16, 2012 | 2:57 p.m.

A woman who was injured Friday in a rollover accident on Highway 101 near Milpas Street in Santa Barbara is wheeled to an ambulance for transport to the hospital. (John Palminteri / KEYT News photo)
A woman who was injured Friday in a rollover accident on Highway 101 near Milpas Street in Santa Barbara is wheeled to an ambulance for transport to the hospital. (John Palminteri / KEYT News photo)

A woman was injured after a pickup truck overturned on southbound Highway 101 just south of the Milpas Street onramp, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. and City Fire dispatched 14 people to the scene, said Capt. Mike de Ponce.

The Silverado truck was on its passenger side on the side of the road.

The fence along the railway held the truck from going into the path of the train tracks, but authorities stopped all train traffic for about half an hour while they extricated the driver and a passenger, de Ponce said.

“We stabilized the vehicle and sent one of our personnel inside the vehicle to help with patient assessment, so we could assess the extent of the injuries and see who to pull out first,” he said.

The driver was hanging down, held by his seat belt, and was carefully taken out so he wouldn’t fall on the female passenger. The driver, a male, was able to walk on his own once he was taken out through the windshield, de Ponce said.

The female passenger was pinned by the dashboard and door, and was taken to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries once extracted.

As fire personnel were clearing that accident, they were called to respond to yet another wreck, where two vehicles were significantly damaged in a crash on Haley and Garden streets. No one was injured in that incident.

With the first hard rain of a season, the Fire Department was reminding drivers that conditions are different, so more care should be taken while driving. Drivers in both accidents reported that they began to hydroplane, which can happen if someone is driving too fast for the wet conditions, de Ponce said.

“On the last call, I could see the oils on top of the pavement that are starting to wash and move over the roadway, which creates a little more of a slippery surface.”

The slow lane of the southbound freeway was blocked off while emergency personnel extricated the two people from the truck.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 