Missing Santa Barbara Teacher Found Unharmed in Bay Area

A Santa Barbara Junior High School teacher who disappeared late last month was found unharmed this week in the Bay Area, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Craig Rudholm, 48, a special education teacher and local artist who was last seen on Oct. 27, was located Tuesday by police officers in Livermore, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Santa Barbara detectives followed leads indicating Rudholm had voluntarily traveled to Livermore, and alerted authorities there, who found him.

“Based on information provided to us, we do not believe this missing-persons case involves any suspicious circumstances,” Harwood said, adding that the case has been closed.

A week after he disappeared, parents of students at the school received a message from Principal Lito M. Garcia about Rudholm.

“We do not know where he is, and because we want to make sure he is safe, we have notified the SB Police Department to help locate him,” Garcia wrote.

“A substitute teacher is in place,” he added. “Additionally, the administration, counselors and our staff will continue to ensure that Mr. Rudholm’s students are provided a rigorous, relevant and appropriate education.”

School district officials could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.