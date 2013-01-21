Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 6:35 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Neighbors Cry Foul Over New Dario Pini Rental Plans on Westside

With lawsuit pending, controversial Santa Barbara landlord runs into local opposition in bid to build second two-story residence where one currently exists

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 21, 2013 | 2:45 a.m.

A Santa Barbara landlord who recently was sued by the city over the condition of his properties has his sights set on developing more rental units in a Westside neighborhood. Prospective neighbors are pushing back, however, and are taking their cause to city officials.

Dario Pini recently submitted an application to the city to build a two-story, five-bedroom residence at 1911 Chino St., directly behind a single-family home that he already rents out.

Neighbors say the front house has four bedrooms, but that seven people currently live there. Following that pattern, they say the proposed structure at the rear of the property is likely to become a “boarding house” that could house 10 people, or more.

The city’s Architectural Board of Review got a glimpse of the project on Jan. 7 and will be looking at a revised proposal at its Tuesday night meeting.

If the board approves the project, neighbors have vowed to appeal the decision to the city council.

The project is the first to be submitted by Pini since the city filed a civil suit against him in December, alleging that his properties were poorly managed, filled with code violations and packed with too many residents. The suit threatened to put the properties into receivership until the violations are fixed.

When Architectural Board of Review members took a look at Pini’s new project, they heard from a half-dozen neighbors with concerns about his plans, and his track record.

Board member Gary Mosul observed that although the building plans followed the city’s rules exactly, a problem still remained.

“Clearly this is a boarding house,” he said, lamenting that the ABR is only charged with considering the aesthetics of projects.

“We all see it and we can’t do anything about it,” he said, encouraging the neighbors to appeal to the city council. “I think this is horrible for your neighborhood.

“We also know that (Dario Pini) does this in town,” he said.

The controversy swirling around Pini was on the minds of neighbors who gathered Friday to look over revised plans from his architect. Five of the neighbors adjacent to the Chino Street property met in Evelyn Lee’s dining room, with the new plans spread out across the table.

The issues are twofold, according to neighbor Patrick Burns.

There are the concerns about the project itself, that the two-story structure will tower above neighbors’ fences and have windows that peer into their homes, that it will block mountain views, and that it will add to parking congestion on the street.

But Burns said a deeper issue is Pini’s alleged history of overcrowding in the existing house, and at other properties.

“There’s no message that he’s not going to do this again,” Lee added.

Richard Berrett, who lives next door, said Pini’s project isn’t compatible with the neighborhood, while neighbors Ryan and Ralph Romero say the two-story residence would look directly into a bedroom in their home.

But Gil Barry, Pini’s architect for the project, said he has “bent over backward” to address all of the neighbors’ concerns, even giving them two weeks to go over the plans. He said he eliminated three bedrooms after hearing the concern over the number of tenants, and he’s worked to preserve the views.

In his 35 years as an architect, “I have never made this many accomodations,” he said. “It took all the profit out of the project.

“Some of the neighbors made ridiculous comments like they thought it was a dorm for students,” he said, adding that state law prohibits landlords from discriminating between four Santa Barbara City College students or a family of four.

“The neighbors’ concerns had nothing to do with architecture,” he said. “It had to do with social concerns.”

Barry said Pini had rented the front house to four people, who he said must have allowed three others to move in without the landlord’s knowledge.

“Is that his fault that they squeezed in extra people?” he asked. “He gets blamed for things that the people do.”

Barry pointed out that the project is consistent with the lot’s zoning, and fits in with the city’s goal to build more rental housing in the downtown area.

“We’re providing housing, which is a needed thing, and we’re following all the rules,” he said. “I was shocked that there would be this opposition.”

City Planner Betty Weiss said the city has an interest in seeing Pini’s properties improved.

She confirmed for Noozhawk that the front house on the Chino Street property has been under enforcement from the building and safety division, but she said she couldn’t elaborate further.

The building and safety division, part of the city’s Community Development Department, must address how many people are safely living at a space.

“They don’t share a lot of details,” Weiss said. “They are trying to work it out.”

The 1911 Chino St. property is zoned R-2, for multiple-unit development, which technically would permit 12 dwelling units on that parcel.

“The number of bedrooms and bathrooms is not a zoning violation,” Weiss explained.

She also said that the city works in layers, with planning and development processing Pini’s new project, while building and safety works separately to enforce any codes that might be violated.

For neighbor Patrick Burns, that response is not enough.

“This is a case study,” he said, pointing to Pini’s plans for the site.

Burns urged the city to look more closely at how it processes projects from what he calls repeat offenders. He said he and his neighbors feel frustrated, and have been told the city can only do so much.

“Our hands are tied ...” he said. “How do we stop somebody who just scoffs at the law?”

Tuesday’s Architectural Board of Review meeting begins at 3 p.m. in the David Gebhard Meeting Room at 630 Garden St.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Patrick Burns, left, and Richard Berrett discuss Dario Pini's plans for 1911 Chino St. during a neighborhood meeting Friday. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
Patrick Burns, left, and Richard Berrett discuss Dario Pini’s plans for 1911 Chino St. during a neighborhood meeting Friday. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 