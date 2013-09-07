Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:31 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Public’s Help Sought with New Clue in 1981 Original Night Stalker Double Murder in Goleta

Investigators exploring possibility that suspect worked as a painter at Calle Real Shopping Center construction site in 1979

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 1:20 p.m. | September 7, 2013 | 12:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives are chasing a new lead in a 32-year-old double homicide investigation and are asking for the public's help.

Investigators believe the lead — traces of paint found at several crime scenes — may help solve a 1981 Goleta double murder linked to a serial killer known as the "Original Night Stalker," Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Saturday.

The suspect may have worked on a Calle Real construction site, "possibly as a painter," she said. 

Cheri Domingo, 35, and Gregory Sanchez, 27, were killed July 26, 1981, while house-sitting a residence in the 400 block of Toltec Way north of Berkeley Road in Goleta.

The killings followed another double murder 18 months before not far from the Toltec house. In the earlier case, Dr. Robert Offerman, 44, and Alexandria Manning, 35, were found dead in their condominium on Dec. 30, 1979. At the time, the four killings were suspected to be the work of the same suspect.

In 2011, sheriff's investigators and the state Department of Justice DNA laboratory were able to use brand-new technology to identify previously unknown DNA evidence from the Domingo-Sanchez homicides.

The same DNA profile has been linked to numerous Northern California rapes, including ones committed in southern Sacramento County in the late 1970s, and to the Original Night Stalker, who was responsible for multiple murders in Ventura and Orange counties in the 1980s.

Although a DNA profile exists for the suspect, his identity remains unknown. Another notorious serial killer was known as the Night Stalker during a murderous two-year crime spree that terrorized California before his 1985 capture.

The two suspects are not the same, however, and the second killer, Richard Ramirez, was convicted in 1989 and died on Death Row earlier this year.

"Sheriff’s investigators have reviewed the crime reports from other agencies and discovered that traces of paint were located in two of the rapes and one of the homicide scenes in Irvine," Hoover said. "This evidence is believed to have come from the suspect in all three cases.

"Investigators are now exploring the possibility that the suspect may have come to the area to work on a construction site, possibly as a painter."

Hoover said investigators have discovered that a section of the Calle Real Shopping Center — 5801 Calle Real and the then-Longs Drugs at 5875 Calle Real — initially had a building permit issued to a Sacramento-area developer in early 1979.

She said the final stages of the construction project, which would have included painting the buildings, occurred during the same time frame as the 1979 Offerman-Manning murders.

Anyone who knows someone who either worked on the Calle Real construction site or has any information about employees who worked on the project is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805.681.4150 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 