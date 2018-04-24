Witness Describes Panicked Horse, Mishap That Seriously Injured Cowboy

Rider remains hospitalized after he and his horse tumble down steep hillside in Refugio Canyon

Vern Hall speaks in almost reverent tones about Doug Brink — a man he clearly admires and considers a close friend.

“He’s a very, very talented cowboy,” Hall told Noozhawk during an interview late last week just outside the front doors of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. “He’s an amazing, amazing man.”

Inside the medical center, in an intensive-care unit, Brink was recuperating from serious injuries he suffered June 7 when a freak mishap sent him and his horse tumbling down a steep hillside in Refugio Canyon.

The accident occurred just steps from the rustic home Hall shares with his wife, Donna, high on a ridge above the Circle Bar B Guest Ranch.

While Hall shared the traumatic story, Donna went inside to comfort their injured friend, who had moved to the West Coast from Iowa nine years ago.

Brink, 56, had ridden up the hill to bring the couple their mail from a box down near the road, Hall explained.

“My wife and I were in getting dressed ... and so we’re in our bathrobes, and there’s a knock on the glass window, and Dougie yells out, ‘Mom, put your clothes on. Pony Express is here,” Hall recalled with a smile.

Still in bare feet and bathrobe, Hall walked outside to greet his friend and retrieve the mail. He said he noticed that Brink’s horse, Burt, “was really skittish, real antsy.”

The Halls expressed concern that horse and rider were too close to the incline, but Brink assured them the animal was fine — just getting used to new shoes he had gotten that morning.

Moments later, Hall said, things went quickly downhill — literally and figuratively.

It began when the horse started backing down the incline.

“And so he’s down there on all fours, and Dougie yanked on the reins to get the horse to come up, and the horse took off running forward,” Hall said.

Coming up the hill, Burt encountered a rope that Brink had installed long before to keep pastured horses from wandering into the Halls’ yard and eating their landscaping.

“The horse saw the rope and he panicked,” Hall said, “and he went back on his hind legs and tried to jump the hedge right there in front of us, and then he just absolutely panicked and went into bucking-bronc mode.

“Dougie managed to hang on to the horse twice, and then on the third time, he was back at a 45-degree angle, and he went over backward.”

The horse rolled twice, each time crushing his rider, before Brink came out of the saddle, Hall said.

Burt continued tumbling until he finally came to rest against an oak.

“If it hadn’t been for that oak tree,” Hall said, “the horse wouldn’t have survived.”

As the dust settled, Hall could see that both Brink and Burt were unconscious.

“I was in a total state of shock,” he said.

After running inside to put on clothes and shoes, Hall scurried down the hillside to his injured friend, wrenching his knee in the process.

He quickly determined that Brink need emergency aid, and called for help, which brought a full-scale response from ranch personnel, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, paramedics and the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team.

Because of the remote location, it took a while for emergency personnel to reach Brink, provide initial treatment, and carry him down the hill, where a waiting ambulance rushed him to Cottage Hospital.

Hall said Brink suffered several broken ribs and a broken pelvis, as well as a head injury.

On Sunday afternoon, Donna Hall said Brink’s condition remained stable, but he was still in the ICU and somewhat unresponsive.

Burt came through the ordeal much better than Brink, Hall said. Once he came to, the quarter horse wandered down the canyon and into some thick chaparral.

It took several hours, Hall said, but Burt finally was coaxed back to safety, and appeared to have suffered only minor injuries.

The Halls have been making regular forays to the hospital to check on Brink, and they remain hopeful their friend will make a full recovery.

Patrick Brown, who runs the Circle Bar B Stables where Brink worked as a cowboy, called Brink “a great gentleman and a great guy to work with.”

He noted that the accident happened on Brink’s day off, and occurred in an area where guests are not taken on their trail rides.

“I’ve lived on this ranch all my life,” Brown said, “and I’ve never ridden a horse in that area.”

Brown also noted that Circle Bar B has taken thousands of guests horseback riding, and has an excellent safety record.

