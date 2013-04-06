Paula Lopez Returning to KEYT Newscast Monday Evening

KEYT News anchor Paula Lopez will be back on the air Monday evening, six weeks after her brief disappearance set off a frantic search in Santa Barbara.

In a tweet to her followers Saturday afternoon, Lopez announced that she would be returning to the KEYT News team “in 48 hours” — rejoining co-anchor C.J. Ward for the 6:30 p.m. Monday newscast. She said she is “happy to be back.”

Check back with Noozhawk on Monday for an exclusive interview with Lopez and a full story on her return.

Lopez’s family reported her missing on the morning of Feb. 27. After an hours-long search of the foothills near her home west of Santa Barbara, authorities announced that she had been found safe.

Her family said an undisclosed “medical condition” caused the concern about the 48-year-old mother of three.

