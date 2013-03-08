Pedestrian in Intensive Care Following Collision Near San Marcos High School

A 32-year-old Santa Barbara man was in intensive care Friday following a Thursday night accident in which he was struck by a car while attempting to cross Hollister Avenue outside a crosswalk, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP is still investigating the incident, which occurred about 10:10 p.m. Thursday as Salvador Banda was attempting to cross Hollister, just east of South San Antonio Road east of San Marcos High School.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Matthew Dawson, Banda was not in a crosswalk as he made his way into the westbound traffic lanes in front of an approaching Subaru wagon driven by 27-year-old Laura Gilles, also of Santa Barbara.

Banda suffered major injuries in the collision and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was admitted into the intensive care unit, according to the CHP.

Heavy rain was falling at the time of the collision, and the CHP determined that alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

