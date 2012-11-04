Coroner Releases Name of Woman Killed on Freeway

A 26-year-old woman and a dog were killed late Saturday after being struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 101 near downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The victim was identified Monday afternoon as Hannah E. Stromberg. She was a “local transient” who frequented the Santa Barbara and Ventura county areas, said Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams.

The accident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday on the southbound freeway near the Milpas Street offramp, said fire Capt. Chris Mailes.

“While attempting to traverse the freeway, the pedestrian was struck initially by a Honda, and then struck by multiple vehicles,” the CHP said in a release Monday morning. “A dog, likely owned by the pedestrian, was also struck by traffic.”

When two city fire engines arrived on the scene, the California Highway Patrol already had declared Stromberg dead and covered her body, he said.

Several vehicles struck Stromberg, and at least four pulled over afterward, Mailes said.

“We had lots of very upset people who were involved with the accident ...” he said. “We stayed on scene for an extended period taking care of the emotional trauma of the people hitting someone on the freeway.”

The CHP said it is looking for an additional vehicle believed connected to the accident.

“Evidence at the scene links a Kia to this traffic collision,” the CHP said in a release. “The moderate damage is associated with the right front corner of the Kia.”

Investigators were encouraging anyone with information regarding the Kia or additional details related to the collision to contact the CHP at 805.967.1234.

Officer James Richard said the CHP is not interested in pressing charges against the Kia owner, but wants to clear up some details about the accident.

Southbound Highway 101 was shut down until about 1:20 a.m. Sunday while officers investigated the accident, Mailes said.

Traffic was routed off the freeway at Milpas and back on south of the accident scene, causing a major backup, he said.

Mailes said it was unclear what Stromberg was doing on the freeway.

The case was investigated by the CHP, but a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman noted that there are homeless camps in the area, and people staying there sometimes attempt to cross the freeway.

