Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:56 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Coroner Releases Name of Woman Killed on Freeway

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:43 p.m. | November 4, 2012 | 1:31 p.m.

A 26-year-old woman and a dog were killed late Saturday after being struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 101 near downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The victim was identified Monday afternoon as Hannah E. Stromberg. She was a “local transient” who frequented the Santa Barbara and Ventura county areas, said Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams.

The accident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday on the southbound freeway near the Milpas Street offramp, said fire Capt. Chris Mailes.

“While attempting to traverse the freeway, the pedestrian was struck initially by a Honda, and then struck by multiple vehicles,” the CHP said in a release Monday morning. “A dog, likely owned by the pedestrian, was also struck by traffic.”

When two city fire engines arrived on the scene, the California Highway Patrol already had declared Stromberg dead and covered her body, he said.

Several vehicles struck Stromberg, and at least four pulled over afterward, Mailes said.

“We had lots of very upset people who were involved with the accident ...” he said. “We stayed on scene for an extended period taking care of the emotional trauma of the people hitting someone on the freeway.”

The CHP said it is looking for an additional vehicle believed connected to the accident.

“Evidence at the scene links a Kia to this traffic collision,” the CHP said in a release. “The moderate damage is associated with the right front corner of the Kia.”

Investigators were encouraging anyone with information regarding the Kia or additional details related to the collision to contact the CHP at 805.967.1234.

Officer James Richard said the CHP is not interested in pressing charges against the Kia owner, but wants to clear up some details about the accident.

Southbound Highway 101 was shut down until about 1:20 a.m. Sunday while officers investigated the accident, Mailes said.

Traffic was routed off the freeway at Milpas and back on south of the accident scene, causing a major backup, he said.

Mailes said it was unclear what Stromberg was doing on the freeway.

The case was investigated by the CHP, but a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman noted that there are homeless camps in the area, and people staying there sometimes attempt to cross the freeway.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 