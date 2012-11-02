Police on Lookout for Missing Santa Barbara Junior High School Teacher

A missing-person report has been issued for a Santa Barbara Junior High School teacher who disappeared almost a week ago, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Craig Rudholm, 48, a special education teacher and also a local artist, reportedly was last seen on Oct. 27.

Parents of students at the school received a message Friday from Principal Lito M. Garcia about Rudholm.

“We do not know where he is, and because we want to make sure he is safe, we have notified the SB Police Department to help locate him,” Garcia wrote.

“A substitute teacher is in place,” he added. “Additionally, the administration, counselors and our staff will continue to ensure that Mr. Rudholm’s students are provided a rigorous, relevant and appropriate education.”

Police Sgt. Tom Rauch said Friday that there is no indication of foul play in Rudholm’s disappearance, adding, “There’s nothing suspicious about it.”

Santa Barbara police have been given a be-on-the-lookout notice, and local hospitals also have been advised of Rudholm’s disappearance, Rauch said.

Santa Barbara Unified School District spokeswoman Barbara Keyani confirmed Rudholm’s disappearance, adding that the school sent a letter home to parents advising them of the situation.

