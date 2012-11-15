Rain Likely Through Weekend on the Central Coast

The odds are increasing that Santa Barbara and the Central Coast will see some rain over the next few days.

There is a 20-30 percent chance of showers Thursday afternoon and evening, increasing to 60 percent Friday night and 70 percent by Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the moisture is expected to stay north of Santa Barbara County, where rainfall amounts are likely to be below a quarter of an inch, forecasters said.

The precipitation is related to a series of weak weather systems moving through the region. Areas north of Pt. Conception are expected to be wetter than the South Coast.

Portions of San Luis Obispo County, especially to the north, could see as much as a half inch of rain, with local accumulations up to an inch possible, forecasters said.

High temperatures are expected in the low- to mid-60s, with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Gusty winds are likely Thursday into Saturday, forecasters said.

Sunny skies should return Monday, forecasters said, and Thanksgiving Day and the long holiday weekend look like they should be dry.

County officials announced Thursday that the Freedom Warming Centers will be activated for the first time this season in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc on Friday and Saturday. Hours of operation will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A decision on opening centers in Isla Vista, Carpinteria and Goleta was pending Thursday afternoon.

Centers will be open at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St, Santa Barbara, Friday only; First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave, Santa Barbara, Saturday only; Good Samaritan Shelter, 401 W. Morrison Ave. #B, Santa Maria, both days; and Bridge House Shelter, 2025 Sweeney Road, Lompoc, both days.

For updates, call the warming center hotline at 805.324.2372

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.