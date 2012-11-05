Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:40 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Hit Record 94

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | November 5, 2012

Forecasters said heat would be the “name of the game” Monday, and they were right, as Santa Barbara and Santa Maria both set high-temperature records for the date.

Santa Barbara peaked at 94 degrees at 1:45 p.m., easily eclipsing the mark of 87 set on Nov. 5, 1976, said National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sirard. The reading was taken at the Santa Barbara Airport.

Santa Maria also topped out at 94, besting a record of 92 set in 1949, Sirard said.

Above-normal temperatures are expected Tuesday, although not as hot, Sirard said.

“We are not expecting any records to be set,” he said.

By the end of the week there is a chance of light rain, forecasters said.

While the hot, dry conditions present a heightened risk of wildfire locally, Red Flag warnings have only been issued for Ventura and Los Angeles counties.


A high-pressure ridge sitting over Northern California is responsible for the mini-heat wave, forecasters said.

Gusty northeast winds were expected below passes and canyons, but no advisories have been issued.

