Rollover Accident Slows Highway 101 Traffic

Offramp closed for about 45 minutes after single-vehicle wreck

Motorists heading south on Highway 101 through Santa Barbara were slowed down Thursday by a single-vehicle accident near the Highway 154 offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. At about 9 a.m., the CHP and Santa Barbara City Fire responded after a white Ford sedan overturned and landed in the bushes near the offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers closed the offramp for about 45 minutes while the vehicle was pulled from the bushes and towed away. — Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

