Soggy Saturday on Tap for Santa Barbara County

The second and wettest of three weather systems is expected to move through Santa Barbara County on Saturday, bringing more than an inch of rain to some locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were calling for an 80-percent chance of precipitation, with steady rainfall likely beginning Saturday morning.

The chance of rain declines to 30 percent Saturday night into Sunday, when the third weather system should move through the area.

Sunny skies are expected to return by Monday, forecasters said, and stick around through the holiday weekend.

Most areas should receive about a half inch of rain, forecasters said, adding that the heaviest downpours are likely along south-facing slopes and mountains from Ventura north.

Daytime temperatures should remain below normal, with highs in the low- to mid-60s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, and there may be gusty conditions at times.

Conditions should warm up next week, with highs approaching 70 by Thanksgiving Day.

