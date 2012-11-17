Two Men Arrested in Isla Vista Shooting Incident

Thomas Christensen and Brett Harris, both 21, are booked into Santa Barbara County Jail

Two people were arrested early Saturday in connection with gunshots that were fired in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Sabado Tarde Road, said Sgt. Mark Williams, a department spokesman.

UCSB police officers and sheriff’s deputies converged on the area and set up a perimeter.

“During this time a male subject, later identified as Thomas Christensen, crawled out of a window at the aforementioned address and was detained,” Williams said. “A witness identified Christensen as the suspect who possessed the handgun.”

Christensen, 21, was interviewed by investigators about the shots fired, and was arrested on suspicion of shooting a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded firearm that did not belong to him, Williams said.

He was booked into County Jail with bail set at $35,000, Williams said.

One of Christensen’s roommates arrived at the scene and was interviewed by deputies as well, said Williams, who added that the roommate was determined not to be directly involved, but gave deputies information related to the case.

Several handguns and related ammunition also were recovered from the residence and booked as evidence, Williams said.

He said another subject, Brett Harris, 21, was observed inside the residence, but refused to come outside when deputies called to him.

The sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team was called to the scene, believing that Harris may be armed and dangerous, Williams said.

Team members eventually made contact with Harris, who refused to comply with orders to surrender, and was ultimately taken into custody resisting arrest and obstructing or delaying a peace officer, Williams said.

He was booked into County Jail with bail set at $2,500.

