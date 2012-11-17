Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:01 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Two Men Arrested in Isla Vista Shooting Incident

Thomas Christensen and Brett Harris, both 21, are booked into Santa Barbara County Jail

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 2:51 p.m. | November 17, 2012 | 1:29 p.m.

Two people were arrested early Saturday in connection with gunshots that were fired in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Thomas Christensen
Thomas Christensen

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Sabado Tarde Road, said Sgt. Mark Williams, a department spokesman.

UCSB police officers and sheriff’s deputies converged on the area and set up a perimeter.

“During this time a male subject, later identified as Thomas Christensen, crawled out of a window at the aforementioned address and was detained,” Williams said. “A witness identified Christensen as the suspect who possessed the handgun.”

Christensen, 21, was interviewed by investigators about the shots fired, and was arrested on suspicion of shooting a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded firearm that did not belong to him, Williams said.

He was booked into County Jail with bail set at $35,000, Williams said.

One of Christensen’s roommates arrived at the scene and was interviewed by deputies as well, said Williams, who added that the roommate was determined not to be directly involved, but gave deputies information related to the case.

Several handguns and related ammunition also were recovered from the residence and booked as evidence, Williams said.

He said another subject, Brett Harris, 21, was observed inside the residence, but refused to come outside when deputies called to him.

The sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team was called to the scene, believing that Harris may be armed and dangerous, Williams said.

Team members eventually made contact with Harris, who refused to comply with orders to surrender, and was ultimately taken into custody resisting arrest and obstructing or delaying a peace officer, Williams said.

He was booked into County Jail with bail set at $2,500.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 