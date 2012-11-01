Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:37 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Teen Facing Hit-and-Run Charge in Injury Accident

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 1, 2012 | 8:00 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy is facing a felony hit-and-run charge in connection with a vehicle accident that critically injured a 65-year-old Santa Barbara man last month, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The charge was filed Tuesday against the teen, whose name was not released because he is a minor, said CHP Officer James Richards.

The accident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4, as the victim was riding his motorized bicycle along Hollister Avenue west of Santa Barbara.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was struck as he was headed east on Hollister, Richards said.

A Toyota Sequoia, driven eastbound by the teen, made a right-hand turn on to Auhay Drive, and struck the cyclist, who was in the bike lane, Richards said.

The cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered “life-threatening” injuries, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Richards said.

Details of the victim’s condition were not available Thursday.

After the collision, the teen driver left the scene, but was located a short time later, Richards said.

The CHP forwarded the case to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office with a recommendation that felony hit-and-run charges be filed agains the teen, Richards said, and the charge was filed Tuesday.

The District Attorney’s Office would not comment on the case because the suspect is a minor.

He added that alcohol was not believe to be a factor in the crash, nor do investigators believe the driver was distracted by cell phone use.

