Vandals Go On Tire-Slashing Spree in Santa Barbara

Investigators are asking for the public’s helping in finding those responsible for a vandalism spree that left 18 vehicles damaged on the Westside over the weekend, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Tires were slashed on seven vehicles on the 700 block of Western Avenue, sevenon the 1500 block of San Andres Street and four on the 800 block of Micheltorena Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

“Investigation indicates that the crimes likely occurred between 12:45 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.” Sunday, Harwood said, adding that 16 different victims were involved.

The vehicles were parked in driveways or on the street, and some had multiple tires slashed, Harwood said.

“To deter future vandalism, the community is advised to be vigilant and to report suspicious activity immediately to the Santa Barbara Police Department,” Harwood said.

As of midday Monday, no arrests had been made, Harwood said.

