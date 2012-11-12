Monday, April 9 , 2018, 11:02 am | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vandals Go On Tire-Slashing Spree in Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 12, 2012 | 4:41 p.m.

Investigators are asking for the public’s helping in finding those responsible for a vandalism spree that left 18 vehicles damaged on the Westside over the weekend, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Tires were slashed on seven vehicles on the 700 block of Western Avenue, sevenon the 1500 block of San Andres Street and four on the 800 block of Micheltorena Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

“Investigation indicates that the crimes likely occurred between 12:45 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.” Sunday, Harwood said, adding that 16 different victims were involved.

The vehicles were parked in driveways or on the street, and some had multiple tires slashed, Harwood said.

“To deter future vandalism, the community is advised to be vigilant and to report suspicious activity immediately to the Santa Barbara Police Department,” Harwood said.

As of midday Monday, no arrests had been made, Harwood said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 