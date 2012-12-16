Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 4:45 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Two Accidents Tie Up Traffic on Highway 154

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 5:44 p.m. | December 16, 2012 | 8:46 p.m.

A pair of accidents on Highway 154 near Painted Cave Road tied up traffic over San Marcos Pass for much of the afternoon Sunday. No injuries were reported.

The first accident — a vehicle rollover involving a silver SUV — was reported at about 2:45 p.m., said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Vince Agapito.

Although an ambulance was dispatched to the scene, the driver turned out not to be injured, Agapito said.

One lane was blocked by the wreckage, causing back-ups in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A second accident — involving two vehicles — occurred at about 4 p.m. “in almost the exact same spot,” just below Painted Cave Road, Agapito said.

The roadway was reported to be completely blocked, and a tow truck was having difficulty reaching the scene, the CHP said.

Both drivers in that wreck declined medical attention, Agapito said.

A third wreck occurred in the 600 block of Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara at about 3 p.m. Sunday, the CHP said.

Details on the severity of that accident or any injuries were not immediately available.

Lanes also were blocked in that accident.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 