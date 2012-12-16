Two Accidents Tie Up Traffic on Highway 154

A pair of accidents on Highway 154 near Painted Cave Road tied up traffic over San Marcos Pass for much of the afternoon Sunday. No injuries were reported.

The first accident — a vehicle rollover involving a silver SUV — was reported at about 2:45 p.m., said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Vince Agapito.

Although an ambulance was dispatched to the scene, the driver turned out not to be injured, Agapito said.

One lane was blocked by the wreckage, causing back-ups in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A second accident — involving two vehicles — occurred at about 4 p.m. “in almost the exact same spot,” just below Painted Cave Road, Agapito said.

The roadway was reported to be completely blocked, and a tow truck was having difficulty reaching the scene, the CHP said.

Both drivers in that wreck declined medical attention, Agapito said.

A third wreck occurred in the 600 block of Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara at about 3 p.m. Sunday, the CHP said.

Details on the severity of that accident or any injuries were not immediately available.

Lanes also were blocked in that accident.

