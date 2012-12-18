Wind Advisory Issued Until Wednesday Morning

Breezy conditions, with gusts to 50 mph, were expected in parts of Santa Barbara County Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say north winds will increase to 25-30 mph overnight, prompting issuance of a wind advisory until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“Gusty winds will make driving hazardous, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS said. “Major roadways that could be impacted by gusty winds include Highway 101 and Highway 154.

“Winds this strong will be capable of downing trees and branches, especially due to the recent wet soil.”

Chilly conditions should persist the next couple days, with overnight lows in the mid-30s and daytime highs in the upper-50s. Inland areas could see some frost and overnight lows dropping below freezing.

Forecasters were calling for a chance of showers Friday through Sunday, but sunny skies returning by Christmas Day.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.