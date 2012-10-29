Woman Thwarts Kidnapping in Isla Vista

A woman reported that a man tried to abduct her while she was walking down an Isla Vista street late Sunday night, according to the UCSB Police Department.

The victim, whose name and age were not released, was walking on Embarcadero del Mar at about 10:30 p.m. when a man grabbed her and pulled her into a dark-colored sedan, police said.

She was able to escape, and reported the incident to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was described only as Hispanic, about 40 years old, with a wide nose, police said.

Anyone with any information about this assault is encouraged to contact the UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446, the sheriff’s Tip Line, or Crimstoppers.

