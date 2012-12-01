Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 10:07 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Zoo Postpones Snow Leopard Festival

By Julia McHugh for the Santa Barbara Zoo | December 1, 2012 | 3:04 p.m.

In spite of early optimism, the Santa Barbara Zoo has decided to postpone the popular Snow Leopard Festival that had been planned for Sunday.

The event has been rescheduled for next Sunday, Dec. 9.

“In speaking with parents and our guests, we determined there was no downside in waiting a week,” said Dean Noble, the zoo’s director of marketing, “We’ve got our fingers and paws crossed that it will be a beautiful, or at least dry, day next Sunday.”

The Snow Leopard Festival spotlights the highly endangered big cats, and offers families a chance to sled and romp in tons of snow, skate in an innovative iceless rink, meet Santa for photos, and have more fun.

Snow is also used as enrichment for the snow leopards, elephants and other zoo creatures. Keeper talks focus on the challenges facing snow leopards in the wild.

The Snow Leopard Festival is now Sunday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (9 a.m. early admission for Santa Barbara Zoo members only).

Sledding and snow access is $3. Skating is $10 for adults, $7 for children. Tickets for both are sold at the snow area only. There are no advance sales. Other activities are free with admission.

Sledding is for children aged 4 to 12 only — no adult sledding. Sleds are provided — no personal sleds. Snow play area open to children 12 and under. Skating is for all ages, and skates are provided — no personal skates.

Click here for more information, or call 805.962.5339.

— Julia McHugh represents the Santa Barbara Zoo.

