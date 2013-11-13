Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:54 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Nissan Hosting Weekend Turkey Drive to Benefit Unity Shoppe

By Melissa Fitch for Unity Shoppe | November 13, 2013 | 5:59 p.m.

Santa Barbara Nissan will host a Turkey Drive to benefit the Unity Shoppe from noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at 425 S. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta.

The holidays are fast approaching, and turkey donations are desperately needed to help the Unity Shoppe supply food to families in need throughout the holidays.

The Unity Shoppe will serve about 3,500 low-income families in the community this holiday season. Its goal is to provide each with a frozen turkey. Please drop off small or large turkeys this Saturday and Sunday at Santa Barbara Nissan.

The Unity Shoppe’s Central Distribution Facility serves the low-income clients of 300 nonprofit organizations, social service agencies, churches, schools and hospitals. More than 22,000 unduplicated people are referred for food, clothing, school supplies, furniture and basic necessities.

More than 70,000 visits are made yearly by low-income families, children the elderly and the disabled. This collaboration prevents duplication of services and people being served by multiple places. People in need can rely on a consistent facility where they can receive a fair allotment of better merchandise year-round. The free clothing and grocery store allows clients to shop with dignity for the things they need and prevents wasteful handouts that may not be needed.

This is a community project of staggering proportions. We share what we have with everyone that needs our services. We believe in preventing serious problems for the families we serve and our community. By helping people before their problems escalate, they can retain their jobs and their homes. By supplementing their income with needed food and clothing, they can use their limited dollars to pay their rent. With proper support, they can avoid welfare dependency and homelessness while they work toward self-sufficiency.

Everyone benefits by supporting this “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” community project!

— Melissa Fitch represents Unity Shoppe.

