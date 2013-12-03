Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 10:54 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Nissan on a ‘Quest’ for Toys for Tots

By Melissa Fitch for Santa Barbara Nissan | December 3, 2013 | 1:20 p.m.

Santa Barbara Nissan is on a quest to fill a Quest (or two) for Toys for Tots this season.

Santa Barbara Nissan’s main showroom at 425 S. Kellogg Ave. and its Used Car location at 5580 Hollister Ave. in Goleta will each be a toy drop location. There will be a Nissan Quest parked at each lot awaiting donations of new, unwrapped toys now through Dec. 14.

As the designated distributor for the Toys for Tots donations in South Santa Barbara County, the Unity Shoppe will serve approximately 3,500 low-income families in the community this holiday season.

Please drop off new unwrapped toys at either of the Santa Barbara Nissan locations and fill a Quest for Toys for Tots. Purchase a new or used vehicle, and Santa Barbara Nissan will make a donation as well!

The Unity Shoppe’s “Central Distribution Facility” serves the low-income clients of 300 nonprofit organizations, social service agencies, churches, schools and hospitals. More than 22,000 unduplicated people are referred for food, clothing, school supplies, furniture and basic necessities. Over 70,000 visits are made yearly by low-income families, children the elderly and the disabled.  Everyone benefits by supporting this “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” community project.

— Melissa Fitch represents Santa Barbara Nissan.

 

