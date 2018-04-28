No Injuries, Lots of Damage in Carrillo Hill Crash

Pick-up driver cited for being unlicensed, having no insurance in late-night accident

No one was injured, but three vehicles, a light pole and a fire hydrant were damaged late Tuesday night in a dramatic crash on Carrillo Hill, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on West Carrillo Street near Vista del Pueblo, said Lt. Jim Pfleging.

A 29-year-old Santa Barbara man was headed down Carrillo Hill when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his 2007 Chevy Avalanche and smashed into a city light pole, Pfleging said.

The vehicle continued down the hill, shearing off a fire hydrant and colliding with a 2012 VW Golf that was parked on the side of the road, Pfleging said.

Meanwhile, the lamp pole fell onto the Golf, which was shoved into a 2001 Chevy Camaro that also was parked.

“The Golf was really creamed,” Pleging said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was cited for being unlicensed and not having insurance, Pfleging said.

City crews responded to shut off the flow from the fire hydrant.

