Jeff Bridges, Kenny Loggins and KEYT Supply Star Power for Unity Shoppe Telethon

Unity Shoppe held its 28th annual Unity Telethon Celebration on Saturday evening.
The telethon was aired live on KEYT News Channel 3, and it featured actor Jeff Bridges, singer Kenny Loggins and many of KEYT’s most familiar journalists, among them anchors Paula Lopez, Shirin Rajaee and C.J. Ward and chief meteorologist Alan Rose.
The Channel City Chorus, Central Coast Chordsmen and Pacific Sound joined forces to provide musical entertainment. The San Marcos High School Madrigal Singers also performed.
The telethon was held at Unity Shoppe’s headquarters at 110 W. Sola St.
Founded in 1917, Unity Shoppe is Santa Barbara County’s single largest direct distributor of food, clothing and basic necessities for low-income families, children and the elderly.
This holiday season, more than 3,500 households will be referred to Unity Shoppe by 300 other nonprofit agencies, churches, schools and hospitals. The Unity Shoppe Grocery Store needs supplies of cereal, tuna, chicken soup, juice, canned whole corn, peaches and peanut butter.
— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor.