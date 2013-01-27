Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Unity Shoppe Rolling Out a Barrel of Syrah for Mortgage Fundraising Benefit

By Cassidy Flynn, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | January 27, 2013 | 9:30 p.m.

To help pay the mortgage on its new location, Santa Barbara’s Unity Shoppe will host a benefit next month that includes a barrel of wine for one lucky raffle winner.

Oreana Winery has contributed a full French oak barrel of Santa Barbara County syrah for the Wine Barrel Raffle. The wine will be bottled and custom-labeled for the winner of the fundraiser, which is scheduled for Feb. 10 at La Casa Nichita in Mission Canyon.

Unity Shoppe is in the process of moving its storage and processing operation to 110 W. Sola St. from its longtime location in the basement of the Old Victoria Community Hall, a block away at 33 W. Victoria St. The nonprofit organization had shared space with Ensemble Theatre Company, but renovations at the building have significantly reduced the available space.

“We lost 1,000 square feet to the theater,” said Barbara Tellefson, Unity Shoppe’s president and operations director.

Thus the move up the street, where the old Magellan’s Travel Supply building offers 16,000 square feet of room for Unity Shoppe’s food department, processing station and a resource center for volunteer training, as well as space for on-site fundraising events.

“We have a solution, we have a place to go,” said Tom Reed, Unity Shoppe’s executive director.

Unity Shoppe provides essential support to individuals, seniors and families with incomes below the federal poverty level. In 2012, agencies and nonprofit programs in Santa Barbara County referred nearly 10,000 families to the organization, which also has a gift shop at 1219 State St. and a rear store that provides food, clothes, school supplies, toys, household items and essentials for new mothers.

To help finance the new Sola Street space, Annette and Harold Simmons provided a $1 million down payment. Now, Unity Shoppe hopes to raise an additional $2.5 million to take care of the mortgage.

Tickets for the Wine Barrel Raffle are $10 and can be purchased in packs of three for $20 or seven for $50. For every $50 purchase of raffle tickets, two people can attend the raffle drawing from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at La Casa Nichita.

Raffle tickets also can be purchased at Unity Shoppe’s 1219 State St. shop and at Oreana Winery & Tasting Room, 205 Anacapa St.

Click here to purchase raffle tickets or for more information, or call 805.956.4122.

Noozhawk intern Cassidy Flynn can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 