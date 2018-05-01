Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:35 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Growers President Among Top Nurserymen

By Katherine Somerville for American Horticultural Society | May 1, 2018 | 10:39 a.m.

As Americans begin tending to their gardens this spring, they can take inspiration from the country’s most influential gardeners and horticulturists who are making the world a greener place through plants.

Among them is Randy Baldwin of Santa Barbara, who has been named one of 12 individuals to receive the American Horticultural Society's 2018 Great American Gardeners Awards.

The awards recognize the recipients' contributions in the fields of plant research and teaching, landscape design, youth gardening, floral design, and urban beautification.

Baldwin is the 2018 winner of the AHS Paul Ecke Jr. Commercial Award, which pays tribute to individuals or companies whose commitment to the highest standards of excellence in the field of commercial horticulture contributes to the betterment of gardening practices everywhere.
 
Baldwin is president and general manager of San Marcos Growers, a wholesale nursery he began working at in 1981 as production manager.

Over the years, he helped build the company's reputation for high-quality, sustainably produced plants, particularly those that thrive in California’s Mediterranean climate, while inspiring other nurseries to improve their own production techniques.

Baldwin also promotes climate-appropriate plants through his business and several trade organizations to which he belongs.
 
The American Horticultural Society will honor Baldwin and the other award recipients during the Great American Gardeners Awards Ceremony and Banquet June 21 at the society’s River Farm headquarters in Alexandria, VA.
 
For full descriptions of each award and brief biographies of this year’s recipients, visit www.ahsgardening.org/awards.

— Katherine Somerville for American Horticultural Society.

 

