Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:18 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Well-Being

Santa Barbara Nutritionist John Westerdahl to Lead Vegetarian Nutrition Group

By John Westerdahl | October 13, 2015 | 2:19 p.m.

Dr. John Westerdahl

Santa Barbara resident and Director of Health Science for Bragg Live Food Products, John Westerdahl, Ph.D., R.D., has been elected chair of the Vegetarian Nutrition Dietetic Practice Group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. 

With over 75,000 nutritional professionals in its membership, the Academy is committed to improving the nation’s health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy.  

Westerdahl, also recently honored by being named a fellow of the academy, leads the national organization’s practice group of dietitians which specialize in the science and practice of vegetarian nutrition.  

Vegetarian diets are those which exclude all forms of meat, including meat, poultry and fish. The official position of the academy is that appropriately planned vegetarian diets, including total vegetarian or vegan diets, are healthful, nutritionally adequate and may provide health benefits in the prevention and treatment of certain diseases.

In recent years, increasing evidence-based scientific research supports the use of vegetarian diets in treating and potentially reversing diseases such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. 

The academy’s Vegetarian Nutrition Dietetic Practice Group is the nation’s leading authority of evidence-based vegetarian nutrition for food and nutrition professionals, health care practitioners and the public.  

The group’s mission is to optimize global health and well-being by creating and disseminating vegetarian nutrition educational materials that are supported by cutting edge scientific research. 

Westerdahl will lead the vegetarian dietitian group this month at the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo in Nashville, Tenn.  

He will be responsible for coordinating and moderating the scientific presentation, "Vegetarian Nutrition for a Healthy Body and Healthy Planet."  

According to Westerdahl, “The scientific evidence is very clear that a plant-based diet rich in fruits and vegetables powerfully contributes to our individual health and longevity.”

John Westerdahl is the director of Health Science for Bragg Live Food Products.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 