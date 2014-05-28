Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 7:08 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Festival to Celebrate World Oceans Day

By Santa Barbara MPA Collaborative | May 28, 2014 | 1:57 p.m.

On Saturday, June 7, Santa Barbara will celebrate World Oceans Day with fun and educational activities at the Santa Barbara Ocean Festival.

The event will take place at West Beach from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Festival displays and activities will commemorate 10 years of protection in the Channel Islands and showcase the past, present and future of the Channel Islands marine protected areas, as well as the protected areas established off the mainland coast in 2012 at places like Naples Reef and Campus Point.

Participants will learn about their role as “Stewards of the Sea,” and find out how they can help promote the health of the Santa Barbara Channel.

As part of World Oceans Day this year, the Santa Barbara MPA Collaborative, made up of local nonprofits, government agencies, tribal groups and fishing representatives, has come together with local businesses to provide opportunities that promote MPA awareness and public enjoyment of our ocean.

At the Santa Barbara Ocean Festival, tour marine organization booths to learn about MPAs and how to be a steward of the sea. Enter to win prizes, including aquarium tickets, whale watching and more.

Come see the Chumash showcase their hand-built tomols as they share stories about traditional use and fishing practices. Find discounts from several ocean-related businesses and recreational outfitters during the Festival and for future excursions.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Ocean Festival.

The MPA Collaborative is hosting the following events outside of the Ocean Festival to provide more opportunities for local residents to learn about the Channel. Please contact Kristi Birni to learn more:

» Discounted Sustainable Fishing Trip (Saturday, May 31)

» Docent-led tour at Coal Oil Point Nature Reserve (10 a.m. to noon Saturday June 7)

» Viewing of a Channel Islands Live Dive from Anacapa Island at the Ty Warner Sea Center (Saturday, June 7)

» Discounted kayak tours of Naples Reef (June 7 and 8)

» Free Coastal Cruise tickets on the Condor Express (3:30 to 5 p.m. June 29)

