Baseball

Santa Barbara Offense Breaks Out for 13-0 Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 29, 2017 | 9:06 p.m.

Santa Barbara High's baseball team had a breakout game at the plate, erupting for 16 hits in five innings and blowing out Malibu, 13-0, at the Chatsworth Tournament on Saturday.

Antonio Andrade, still riding the momentum after his game-winning hit against Ventura on Friday, went 4-for-4 and scored three runs. Nick Dallow doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Bijan Palme and Logan Foy each had a pair of singles.

Tim Piozet pitched a five-inning complete-game shutout to earn his third victory of the week following two wins in relief over Ventura.

The Dons blew the game open after preventing Malibu to score with the bases loaded and no outs in the third. Piozet struck out a batter and Andrade, the catcher,  picked off the lead runner at third base.

"The momentum shifted right then," said coach Donny Warrecker.

Santa Barbara scored seven runs in the fourth.

The Dons (10-13) travel to Santa Ynez on Wednesday for another non-league match-up.
 

