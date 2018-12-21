Santa Barbara Offense Clicks in 5-3 Girls Soccer Win Over Cabrillo

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara High's offense erupted for a 5-3 girls soccer win over Cabrillo in a Channel League game at San Marco on Thursday night.

Talia Zampese scored in the fifth minute off a Destiny Boynton assist to get the Dons off and running to their first league victory.

Mikayla Thoits scored in the 36th minute, Lauren Garnett netted two goals in the second half in the 42nd and 79th minutes and Sofia Capelletti finished a chance in the 76th minute.

Hayden Randolph, Zampese, Garnett and Capelletti all recorded assists.

Santa Barbara goalie Thalia Rodriguez made eight saves.

Santa Barbara (3-8, 1-1) plays Beverly Hills in a non-league game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at San Marcos.