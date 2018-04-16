Santa Barbara Offense Comes Alive in 16-6 Victory

Baseball

Santa Barbara High erupted for 12 hits en route to a 16-6 baseball win over Lakeridge of Lake Oswego, Ore., in a consolation bracket game Tuesday at the Coach Bob Invitational in Phoenix, Ariz. The game was shortened to five innings by a tournament 10-run rule.

Nick Dallow paced the Dons' offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI. Tommy John Holguin was 2-3 with two RBI, Joe Firestone went 2-3 with a RBI and Antonio Andrade went 2-3.

Lakeridge scored two runs off starter Scott Feldman in the first inning, but the Dons countered with four runs in the bottom of the first, two in the second and eight in the third to take a 14-2.

“It was the first time this season we put together so many solid at-bats early in the game," Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker said. "They gave us a few free passes and hit batters, but we were able to string together multiple base hits to capitalize. Ideally, we can continue the offensive confidence going forward.”

Santa Barbara is 3-10 and Lakeridge 1-4.

Lakeridge…200 22 — 6 6 2

Santa Barbara…428 02 — 16 12 1

Robins, Smith (3) and Sloan; S. Feldman, Hamilton (5) and Andrade.

WP: Feldman (1-0); LP: Robins.

