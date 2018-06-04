Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:13 pm | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Santa Barbara Offense Erupts for 16-2 Win Over San Marcos

Nick Oakley has 3 hits, 4 RBI in varsity debut; Dons snap hitting slump with 18 hits

Nick Oakley has smashing debut with Santa Barbara varsity baseball
Nick Oakley is congratulate by teammates after a 3-for-4, 4-RBI performance in his Santa Barbara High varsity debut. (Lisa Ishikawa photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 6, 2018 | 11:36 p.m.

A good week of practice paid off big time for the Santa Barbara High baseball team on Friday at San Marcos. 

The Dons rapped out a season-best 18 hits in romping to a 16-2 Channel League victory.

“We had a great week of practice, with a lot of BP and got a lot of work in,” said left fielder Nick Oakley, who was called up from the JV team this week and made a smashing varsity debut, going 3 for 4 with four RBI. “Coach said we won yesterday, but the game was today.”

Oakley, whose father, Billy, and grandfather, Bill, were Dons baseball stars in their day, singled in his first at bat in the second inning to drive in a run. He later scored as Santa Barbara took a 4-0 lead.

Kai Uchio tags out Diego jasso Click to view larger
Santa Barbara shortstop Kai Uchio gets a force out on Diego Jasso of San Marcos at second base. (Lisa Ishikawa photo)

“I just tried to keep the same approach from JV, basically, and use it out here and try to prove myself,” he said about playing at the varsity level.

He said his teammates told him to “just stay relaxed; it’s just baseball out here. Just keep the same approach and get the job done and try to get the win.”

Said Dons coach Donny Warrecker of the sophomore: “He’s a gamer, a total gamer.”

Warrecker said his brother (and assistant coach), Wes, encouraged him to call up Oakley after the Dons suffered consecutive 4-0 shutouts and ended the Anaheim Lions Tournament with three straight losses during spring break.

“We definitely needed to do something after the Anaheim tournament,” Donny Warrecker said. “We went from ecstasy to agony. We really fell flat and lost three straight. And, our offense was the thing that fell flat.

“My brother, Wes, made the suggestion: ‘We got to bring Nick Oakley up from JV.’  He definitely was a spark for us today. That’s a pretty awesome debut as a sophomore.”

Kai Uchio also had a big day at the plate for the Dons, going 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI.

Uchio and Oakley, the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters combined for six hits, seven RBI and four runs scored.

“We made some adjustments during the Anaheim tournament and his hitting is really coming around,” Warrecker said of Uchio. “He’s fast and he has pint-sized pop. He’s a strong kid. He’s not a tall kid but he’s all muscle.”

Uchio flexed his muscles by ripping a triple to right field to drive in Derek True in the second inning. In the fifth, he beautifully executed a push bunt to again score True, who doubled and advanced to third on Frankie Gamberdella’s single. That made the score 5-2.

“The bunt was amazing,” Warrecker raved. “We had some goals going into today. Offensively, we wanted to get baserunners on to begin (innings) and then we absolutely needed to execute small ball.

“I’m a pagan of the baseball gods; when you execute small ball, you’ll get your pitches and guys will execute and clutch-up with the hits. We got our push bunts and we got a really nice sac bunt. We executed our small ball and we got our hits.”

Oakley said an executed safety squeeze bunt by clean-up hitter Bryce Warrecker to score Anthony Firestone for the first run of the game fired up the Dons.

“Bryce’s bunt to start off the game really helped us get the tempo going and kept it throughout the game,” said Oakley.

“It’s not typical you have your four hitter bunt,” said coach Warrecker. “Getting that first run across gave us a lot of confidence.”

Santa Barbara’s execution at the plate made for a tough day for San Marcos and starting pitcher Vince Vogel.

“None of us could really catch a break out there. It was an unlucky game,” Vogel said.

San Marcos scored two runs for Vogel in the third on a single by Aaron Ratliff and a well-executed squeeze bunt by Diego Jasso.  The Royals trailed 4-2.

Santa Barbara scored two in the fifth to make it a 6-2 game.

Vogel was lifted in the sixth inning, when his pitch count reached 100.

After the pitching change, he Dons erupted for eight runs on seven hits in the inning. 

“It’s always tough when you’re pitching a good game and you get taken out and you see a bunch of runs go across the scoreboard,” Vogel said.

Firestone and Bryce Warrecker had two-run hits in the inning and Nick Dallow, True, Uchio and Oakley drove in one apiece.

“We worked really hard on it this week, figuring out each batter’s zone where they’re successful hitting,” coach Warrecker said. “Eighteen hits… I can’t remember the last time we had 18 hits.”

The work paid off for True, who went 3 for 3, with two doubles and three runs scored, and pitched five innings, allowing two runs, five hits, three walks and a hitter batter.

“I was in a slump the past two weeks,” he said. “Coach Warrecker worked on some stuff this week and changed my whole swing. It worked today.

“Everyone was hitting the ball well," he added. "We had a good week of practice, though. That definitely contributed to today.”

Santa Barbara is 7-6 on the season and 2-0 in Channel League while San Marcos is 5-7-1, 0-1-1.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

