Santa Barbara Offense Explodes for 54-3 Win at Channel Islands

Football

Santa Barbara High scored on eight of its 12 possessions and rolled to a 54-3 football victory at Channel Islands on Friday night in Oxnard.

It's the third straight win for the Dons, who face St. Bonaventure next Friday

Santa Barbara quarterback Frank Gamberdella completed 14 of 19 passes for 237 yards and four TDs.

"He is one of the best quarterbacks I have seen in a long time," Channel Islands coach Gary Porter told the Ventura County Star. "He is very poised in his skin. I was having to ask my defensive backs to cover (receivers) for six to seven seconds."

Santa Barbara led 7-3 before Gamberdella and the Dons went off. He connected with Moki Nacario for a 32-yard TD pass with 29 seconds left in the quarter.

On Channel Islands' ensuing possession, Santa Barbara's Jacob Forney returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown and a 20-3 margin.

Santa Barbara began possessions on its 40 or better nine times, including five inside Channel Islands' territory.

Jackson Gonzales caught three touchdown passes in the game.