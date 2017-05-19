Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:13 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Santa Barbara Offense Sputters in CIF Loss to Newbury Park

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | May 19, 2017 | 8:22 p.m.

Hits were hard to come by for theSanta Barbara High baseball team in a 3-0 CIF-SS Division-Two playoff loss at four-seed Newbury Park on Friday afternoon that ended the Dons' season.

Newbury Park ace and USC commit Carson Lambert hurled a two-hitter for the Panthers (21-9), with each of the hits allowed singles. Lambert struck out eight and walked none.

Santa Barbara starter Tim Piozet put up a valiant effort but was stuck with a tough-luck loss nonetheless. Piozet scattered six hits and allowed one earned run over five innings while walking two and striking out one.

The Panthers broke out in the first inning with a no-out, bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Jake Miller. A Dons double play prevented any further damage, but Lambert had all the run support he needed.

Santa Barbara (12-15-1) struggled to get things going offensively all afternoon. The Dons' first hit of the game came when Joe Firestone rapped a one-out single in the fourth inning. Lambert promptly struck out the next two batters to work around the single. Max Craig led off the sixth inning with an infield single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. An Antonio Andrade groundout advanced Craig to third but Lambert worked around the jam by coaxing Firestone into a hard groundout. 

"Each time we applied any pressure offensively, he seemed to bear down and spot his pitches perfectly," said Santa Barbara head coach Donny Warrecker. "We struggled to put the ball in play."

It was the first time the Dons were shutout since March 29.

Santa Barbara got off to a rough 1-7 start to the season but still managed to finish the year as co-Channel League champions with Dos Pueblos.

"Our pitching and defense were our strengths, allowing us to win many of the close games we were losing earlier in the season," explained Warrecker. "No one could have predicted our late-season run in the Channel League and into the playoffs. I’m proud of this team.”

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 