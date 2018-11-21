Santa Barbara Offense Struggles in 1-0 Girls Soccer Loss at Santa Paula

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara High's girls soccer team defended for much of the first hour of its match at Santa Paula and wound up dropping a 1-0 non-league decision on Tuesday night.

Santa Paula scored the game winner on a 25-yard shot on a counterattack.

"We struggled in the first half with connecting passes and finding rhythm in the game and spent very little time outside of our defensive half," said Santa Barbara coach Silas Fallstitch. "Hats off to our girls for spending so much time under pressure and not conceding in the first 40 minutes."

The Dons got their attack going in the second half and created a couple of scoring chances before Santa Paula scored on the counterattack.

"Our girls responded instantly and created two corners and a set piece from 20 yards, but we were unable to challenge the keeper," Fallstitch said.

"The last 10 minutes of the match we truly showed our character and put everything into equalizing and played our most competitive soccer of the evening but were unable to create a quality chance."

Fallstitch praised freshman goalkeeper Carolina Koceman (6 saves), the play of centerbacks sophomore Brianna Lopez and junior Jianna Orozco, and the play of Lizzie Goss off the bench.

The Dons (1-1) are back in action Monday at Saugus.

