City of Santa Barbara Offering Free Rain Shutoff Sensors for Sprinkler Timers

To avoid sprinklers coming on when it’s raining, get a free rain shutoff sensor from the City of Santa Barbara Water Conservation Program.

A rain shutoff sensor automatically stops the sprinkler timer from watering during and immediately after a rain event. When the collected rainwater has evaporated from the device, scheduled irrigation resumes. Rain shutoff sensors work best for short periods; for extended rain periods, it’s best to turn sprinkler timers to the "off" position.

City of Santa Barbara water customers can call 805.564.5460 to schedule a free water checkup for their home or business. At the checkup, a city water resources specialist will hand out a rain sensor and instruct the customer how to easily install the device.

Santa Barbara water customers can reduce their winter water consumption by an average of 16 percent with a rain shutoff sensor; properties with water meters dedicated to irrigation can save even more — 36 percent on average. Since 2007, more than 670 rain sensors have been distributed to water customers.

For more information, call the city’s Water Conservation Program at 805.564.5460 or click here.

— Madeline Ward is the acting water conservation coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.