Some Santa Barbara County, City Government Offices Shutting Down Next Week for Holiday Closures

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 21, 2016 | 4:25 p.m.

With the holidays and New Year's Eve approaching, multiple Santa Barbara County and city offices will close temporarily over the next week.

Santa Barbara County business offices will be closed on Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday and on Jan. 2.

Santa Barbara city officials say a handful of city administrative offices and facilities will shut their doors from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2 and reopen on Jan. 3.

Police, fire and harbor patrol emergency services will be staffed during the temporary closure.

Public parking lots, waterfront offices and the harbor area will remain open next week.​

Recreation and library facilities also will remain open but may have special holiday hours, prompting city officials to urge gym and library guest to check times with businesses.

All public libraries will be closed on Jan. 1.

Click here for a schedule of holiday closures and holiday hours for city recreation facilities. 

Residents paying water, sewer and trash bills can mail or drop the invoice in the night box at City Hall or pay online at utilitiesonline.santabarbaraca.gov, the city said.

Payments will be processed and credited to customer accounts throughout the holiday closure. 

Cash payments will be accepted at the cashier's office at City Hall through Friday or on Jan. 3, when offices reopen.

Billing office staff will be available by phone from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 27 through Dec. 29 to assist customers.

To contact utilities office staff, call 805.564.5343.

To report water, sewer main breaks, water meters, graffiti, streets and sidewalks repairs, traffic signals, street lights, street signs, trees and storm drain damage, call 805.560.7505.

Repair requests will be monitored and resolved in order of priority during the office closure, according to city officials. 

Building permit inspection services will be available all weekdays during the closure except on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. 

For building permit inspections, call 805.564.5492. 

Building and safety division counter staff will not be available to accept or review building plans Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.

Public Works inspection and emergency permit services will be available all weekdays during the closure except on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. 

Counter staff will be unavailable to accept or review plans during the holiday closure.

To schedule an inspection call 805.564.5396, or call 805.564.5383 for emergency public work construction permits.

Fire prevention staff will be available except on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. 

To contact fire prevention call 805.564.5702, and for issues requiring urgent assistance from the fire department, contact the Combined Communications Center emergency services at 805.897.2410.

Local school districts are also closed for winter break over the next week.  

The Santa Barbara Unified School District and ​Goleta Union School District offices will be closed through Jan. 2. 

GUSD and SBUSD students will return back to class on Jan. 3.

Classes at UC Santa Barbara and Westmont College begin on Jan. 9 and Santa Barbara City College students will go back to class on Jan. 17.

