Santa Barbara OKs More Warming Center Funding as Homeless Numbers Rise

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 27, 2019 | 11:39 a.m.

The number of homeless people in Santa Barbara in need of a warming center has increased by about 50 percent this winter, a result of colder temperatures and increased rain.

The city agreed to give the Freedom Warming Centers an additional $15,000 for this winter. The centers open up at pop-locations, usually at churches, when it rains or when temperatures drop to 35 degrees or less.

"I am really troubled by this 50-percent increase," said Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon. "I do quite a bit of camping, and at 35 degrees, it is unbearable.

The city already gave the warming centers $36,474 through a Human Services Grant.

The winter season runs from Nov. 15 to March 30, and as of Jan. 30, the center had provided 2,567 beds, compared to 1,210 during the same period last year. The agency that runs the centers would have considered closing early if it had not received the funding. 

Freedom Warming Centers was founded in 2009 by a group of physicians, churches, and homeless advocates to provide overnight emergency shelter in life-threatening weather conditions after a homeless man named "Freedom" died.

The agency works with churches, community centers, and the Salvation Army to shelter individuals in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Santa Maria, and Isla Vista. 

Married homeless advocates Nancy McCradie and Bob Hansen spoke at the meeting. They urged the council and the Unitarian Society, which manages the centers, to raise the threshold to open from 35 degrees to 40 degrees.

"The homeless are very grateful for warming centers," McCradie said. "But I would like to challenge you to sleep outside at 40 degrees. It is cold. You will shiver."

Hansen was more blunt. After singing a few lines from "This land is your land," he said, "We killed the Indians for this land," and that the government should provide affordable housing for everyone. He said the threshold should rise from 35 degrees to 40 degrees.

"A dog wouldn't be treated this way," Hansen said. 

Laura Dubbels, housing and human services manager for the city of Santa Barbara, said, "This has been a pretty harsh winter, and there's been a real need."

The organization also received an additional $30,000 from the County of Santa Barbara and $15,000 from Santa Maria.

