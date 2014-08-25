Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 1:09 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Sets Community Open House for Cabrillo Pavilion/Bathhouse Renovation Project

By Jill Zachary for the City of Santa Barbara | August 25, 2014 | 2:09 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a community open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3 to share the initial plans for renovation of the Cabrillo Pavilion and Bathhouse at East Beach.

First constructed in 1926, the primary objectives of the project are to achieve a viable community recreation center and return the building to its original status as the “crown jewel of East Cabrillo Boulevard.”

The building’s outdated interiors, structural deficiencies, failing mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, as well as poor site accessibility, significantly limit its potential to serve Santa Barbara residents and visitors today.

The open house will be held at the Cabrillo Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. The meeting will include a presentation on the building’s history and the project goals as well as a tour of the Bathhouse.

Initial renovation plans include exterior improvements for site and beach access, and interior renovation of the shower/locker facilities, restaurant and catering facilities, special event space, multi-purpose rooms, and restrooms.

Other public discussion of the project will include a Historic Landmarks Commission concept hearing Wednesday. The Parks and Recreation Commission will also receive a brief status report on Wednesday.

— Jill Zachary is an assistant parks and recreation director for the City of Santa Barbara.

 

