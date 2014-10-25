Pedestrians, Cyclists and Curious Lay Claim to Cabrillo Boulevard at Open Streets Festival

Estimated 10,000 people throng Santa Barbara waterfront for second annual street party on the pavement

You could do just about anything you wanted Saturday on East Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.

Walk, run, skate, bike, dance, exercise, find your Zen, get lunch and/or listen to the band.

The one thing you could not do was drive a motor vehicle — at least on a 2½-mile stretch of the scenic waterfront thoroughfare that was closed to traffic from 9 a.m. until about 4:30 p.m.

An estimated 10,000 people turned out for the second annual “Open Streets” festival, coordinated by the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST), with support from Traffic Solutions and a variety of sponsors.

In an accompanying 5K race, Michael Desmond of Santa Barbara finished first on the men’s side while Christine Caccavale finished first among women.

Open Streets got its start in Bogotá, Colombia, as Ciclovía, a day of free, healthy activities that promote community in public streets. Santa Barbara joined the international movement last year.

Mother Nature cooperated for the event, serving up a sunny day perfect for being outdoors and active.

Public-safety officials reported no significant problems.

