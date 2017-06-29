Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Beach Volleyball

Santa Barbara Open Volleyball Tournaments Draw High-Caliber Teams

Jace Pardon, left, and Brittany Tiegs are back to defend their title at the Santa Barbara Women’s Open on Sunday. Click to view larger
Jace Pardon, left, and Brittany Tiegs are back to defend their title at the Santa Barbara Women’s Open on Sunday. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 29, 2017 | 4:33 p.m.

The fields for the California Beach Volleyball Association Santa Barbara Men’s and Women’s Opens this weekend are loaded with top teams.

The men’s tournament starts the busy weekend of high-caliber volleyball on Saturday morning at courts set up in front of the iconic East Beach Bath House. The women play on Sunday. 

The tournament's are part of the 80th Semana Nautica summer sports festival and the AVP Next Series. The prize money for each tournament is $1500.

Nine of the CBVA’s top-10 players in the “AAA” division rankings (the highest level for amateur players) are competing in Santa Barbara. The top team is Michael Boag (Lake Forest) and Jorge Martinez (Torrance), who individually are ranked second and third, respectively. Boag, has played in 15 AVP events since 2013. On the CBVA circuit this year, he’s earned five top-five finishes in opens, with his best being a second at Belmont Shore. He is playing with Martinez for the first time this season after six top three finishes together last year, including a title at Zuma Beach. 

Martinez was the CBVA’s top-ranked AAA player last year and qualified for the Manhattan Open with Boag.

The combo of Mike Stewart (Irvine) and Santa Barbara’s Ric Cervantes are fourth and fifth in the “AAA” rankings. They’ve played in six tournaments this season, with their best finish a second at the AVP Next event in Hermosa Beach in late May.

The other teams with top-10 players are No. 6 Branden Clemens (San Diego) and No. 8 Benjamin Vaught (Huntington Beach); No. 7 Chicory Roth (Santa Cruz) and No. 10 Jacob Landel (Santa Cruz); No. 9 Ozz Borges (Hermosa Beach) and Nathan Yang (Hermosa Beach). Former UCSB player Jake Rosener  (Hermosa Beach) is No. 12 and playing with Garrett Wessberg of Redondo Beach. 

The leading local teams in the field include Matt Jones-Shane Cervantes, and Dillan Bennett-Jeff Menzel.

Sunday’s women’s tournament has a powerhouse field of teams, led by defending champions Jace Pardon and Brittany Tiegs. They’ve been playing on the AVP Tour but with different partners. Tiegs earned seventh-place finishes in Seattle and Austin with Sheila Shaw, while Pardon got a seventh in Huntington Beach with Alex Klineman.

Local player Katie Spieler is a two-time champion of the tournament, winning in 2014-15 with her cousin Tori Van Winden. She is playing this year with former Stanford star Karissa Cook, a finalist last year. Spieler and Cook have played in three AVP events together, with a best finish of 13th at Austin.

Another strong team is Abril Bustamente of NCAA-champion USC and Pepperdine star Skylar Caputo, who is coming off a third-place finish at the AVP event in Seattle with Canada’s Sarah Pavan.

Pepperdine teammates Maddy Roh and Corinne Quiggle figure to be in the hunt to make the final.

The field also includes the veteran local team of Patti Cook and Dana Kabashima, finalists in 2015; USC-bound Sammy Slater of Ventura and Haley Hallgren; Laguna Blanca standout and USC commit Laurel Kujan and Kyla Doig; TCU signee Hannah Rogers of Solvang, the daughter of Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Todd Rogers, and her partner Victoria McDonald.

The tournament format is pool play, with the top two teams in each pool advancing to the single-elimination playoffs. The championship match will be best of three sets.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 