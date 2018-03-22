Santa Barbara Opens CIF Water Polo Playoffs With 10-5 Win

Santa Barbara High started its long road in the CIF-SS Division 2 girls water polo playoffs with a 10-5 at Troy on Tuesday.
Grace Raisin scored four goals and had three steals to lead the Dons (15-13) into a first-round game Thursday at Murrieta Valley.
Jordan Duggan had two goals and picked off three steals, Georgia Ransone had a goal and four assists and Angel Singh scored a goal.
Goalie Faith Tedesco played a solid game, coming up 10 saves.
