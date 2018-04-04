Santa Barbara Opens League With Win at Buena

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High bounced back from a first-set loss and defeated Buena in its Channel League girls volleyball opener on Friday at Buena. The scores 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21.

Linnea Skinner led a balanced attack with 13 kills. Chloe Mauceri added 9 kills and Erika Foreman had 8.

Coach John Gannon lauded the defense and passing of Megan Seabury. "She provided a steady foundation for our solid play in the second, third and fourth sets," he said. "Also, the net play of Sophie Breathed provided key points and key moments. Her four kills and four huge blocks set a solid tone for the Dons."

Setters Ellie Chenoweth and Bella Gniadek ran the offense "and allowed out hitters to terminate at will," Gannon said.

The Dons are home Tuesday against San Marcos.

