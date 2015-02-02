Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 7:46 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Optimist Club Accepting Nominations for Kirby Duncan Positive Policing Award

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | February 2, 2015 | 3:19 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Optimist Club is now taking nominations for the 2015 Kirby Duncan Positive Policing Award.

The award each year recognizes work by the men and women of the Santa Barbara Police Department who, in performing their duties, make especially positive and uplifting contributions to their community. The award also honors the long service of Kirby Duncan in the Police Department and in the Santa Barbara Optimist Club (established in 1948).

Nominations for the 2015 Positive Policing Award may be submitted by any citizen or group of citizens for any police work conducted during calendar year 2014.

The nomination form for the Kirby Duncan Positive Policing Award is available on the Santa Barbara Police Department website by clicking here or via email request to the Santa Barbara Optimist Club, care of [email protected]. Submissions must be mailed postmarked by the deadline of March 31 to Santa Barbara Optimist Club, P.O. Box 350, Summerland, CA 93067.

Nominations will be reviewed and selected by the members of the Santa Barbara Optimist Club, working with the Police Department. The Kirby Duncan Positive Policing Awards will be presented during a luncheon ceremony in late spring, hosted by the Santa Barbara Optimist Club.

The Kirby Duncan Positive Policing Award is part of the Respect for Law Program of Optimist International, which supports the work of local police departments through awards and educational programs for youth. Optimist Clubs worldwide have been “Bringing Out the Best in Kids” since 1919. By believing in young people and empowering them to be the best they can, Optimist volunteers make the world a better place. Some 75,000 individual members belong to more than 2,600 Optimist Clubs and conduct 65,000 service projects each year that serve six million young people.

Kirby Duncan, who died in July 2013, served 31 years with the Santa Barbara Police Department, rising to the rank of captain before his retirement in 1989. For many years Duncan was also a member of the Santa Barbara Optimist Club, serving at various times as both president and secretary treasurer.

After his retirement from the Police Department, Duncan implemented the Law Enforcement Award at the Optimist Club, which recognized exceptional police service. The Kirby Duncan Award for Positive Policing continues that tradition.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

